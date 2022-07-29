Morning News – July 29

Weather:



Today – Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating near noon. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 9.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 26, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There are two fires in the Northeast Region. Sault Ste. Marie 12 is a 0.1 hectare lightning fire located five kilometres east of Ranger lake, and five kilometres west of Mashagama Lake. It is being held. From Pembroke to Kawartha Lakes, the fire hazard is moderate to high. The rest of the region has a low fire hazard.

Lake Superior Park Events:

It is a busy day at LSPP today. There is a guided hike with Anna and Faith to learn how the powerful moods of Lake Superior impacts life along the shoreline. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground at 11 a.m. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

It is National Moth Week, and Michelle & Celeste can answer your questions about these nighttime flyers. Drop in from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Agawa Bay Gatehouse.

If you want to know more about bears… Meadow is holding a drop in at the Agawa Bay Gatehouse from 3 – 5 p.m. to discover some tips and tricks to help you be respectful guests in their home.

News Tidbits: