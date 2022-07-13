SE OPP – Traffic Stop leads to Impaired Charges

On July 10, 2022 at approximately 1:40 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Broadway Avenue in Wawa.

Through investigation, the driver was determined to be impaired by alcohol. As a result, Korinne ROCHON, 36 years-of-age, of Saskatoon was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 8, 2022 in Wawa.