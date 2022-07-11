Morning News – July 11

Weather:



Today – Cloudy. Temperature falling to 11 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h before morning. Temperature steady near 11.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 297 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 7, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There are three fires in the Northeast Region, none of which are in the Wawa region. The fire hazard is mostly high across the Northeast Region. The Far North, as well as parts of the Wawa sector are showing a low to moderate hazard. Of note, an area of the region is showing an extreme hazard: it is located north of Espanola and west of Greater Sudbury – and includes Walden, Beaver Lake, Nairn Centre, Dowling, Onaping Falls, Windy Lake, Halfway Lake and the eastern side of Spanish River Provincial Park.

News Tidbits: