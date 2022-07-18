Morning News – July 18

Weather:



Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 12.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 14, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There is one fire in the Northeast Region. Sudbury 22, 0.8 hectare fire located 150 metres east of Spider Lake, and two kilometres west of Washagami Lake. It is under control.

News Tidbits: