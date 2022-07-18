Morning News – July 18

Saturday, July 18, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 12.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 14, 2022).
Forest Fire Update:
There is one fire in the Northeast Region. Sudbury 22, 0.8 hectare fire located 150 metres east of Spider Lake, and two kilometres west of Washagami Lake. It is under control.
News Tidbits:
- Yesterday was Lake Superior Day.
- There is an interesting article on SooToday about the visit of Ernie Coombs “Mr. Dressup” to the Soo in 1973. That must have been a real treat for children and their parents.
- Angus Gold has begun a summer drilling at the Golden Sky Project located in Wawa, Ontario. The ongoing drill program will initially focus on the two most advanced target areas within the property: the BIF Zone, a large area of banded iron formation that is the site of two significant new gold discoveries made in the 2021 drilling program and the Dorset Deformation Zone, which hosts a historical gold resource with the potential for high-grade mineralized ore shoots.
