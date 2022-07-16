Morning News – July 16

Weather:



Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers early this morning. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 10.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 14, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There three fires in the Northeast Region. Kirkland Lake #4, Sudbury 21, and Sault Ste. Marie 11, a 0.2 hectare fire located 0.3 kilometres east of Hwy 546, and two kilometres west of Vasseau Lake. It is being held.

News Tidbits:

Don’t miss the first mini-market of the season at the Flying Geese Farm tomorrow, Sunday, July 17th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

If you are headed to the Soo to enjoy Rotaryfest, be careful in the Old Woman Bay and Red Rock Lake areas. The five cattle have been seen grazing on the side of the road.

Sad to hear of the passing of Pat John Pat John, member of Shíshálh First Nation member who starred in the Beachcombers (Jesse Jim).

Provincial Announcements: