Morning News – July 14

Weather:



Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning. High 20 with temperature falling to 15 this afternoon. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clearing this evening. Low 6.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 12, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There two fires in the Northeast Region – Algonquin Park 5 and Timmins 7.

News Tidbits:

Hooray! You can go pick strawberries today. Reports are that once again they are delicious.

If you are headed to the Soo, be careful in the Old Woman Bay and Red Rock Lake areas. The five cattle have been seen grazing on the side of the road.

Umicore N.V., a multinational circular materials technology company based in Belgium, will build a near-carbon-neutral facility in Loyalist Township to manufacture cathode active materials (CAM) and precursor cathode active materials (pCAM). The components are critical in the production of EV batteries. A $1.5 billion investment will be made to build this manufacturing plant in the Kingston area.

Provincial Announcements: