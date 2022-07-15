Morning News – July 15

Weather:



Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this afternoon. High 24 except 19 along the lakeshore. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 10.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 14, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There no fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is moderate to high across the region. There are a few areas showing a low hazard, such as in Cochrane and Iroquois Falls, as well as Bancroft.

News Tidbits:

Hooray! You can go pick strawberries today. Reports are that once again they are delicious.

If you are headed to the Soo, be careful in the Old Woman Bay and Red Rock Lake areas. The five cattle have been seen grazing on the side of the road.

Provincial Announcements: