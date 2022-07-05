Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – June 29

90 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Chrystal Morden, Jody Renaud, Alexis Alexopoulos – 36
2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 38
3rd: Rachal Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko, Spare – 42

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Nicole Chapman – 44
2nd: Cathy Cyr, Connie Taylor, Spare – 44
3rd: Helen Bekintis, Nellie Harvey, Spare – 45

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Gerry Rose, Debbie Tavella, Doris Zagar – 45
2nd: Sharon Reil, Sue Lord, Ashley Coombs – 46
3rd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzki, Spare – 46

4th FLIGHT:
1st: Diedre Dupuis, Vanessa Skouris, Spare – 46
2nd: Marcie DLF, Carole Moisan, Dawn Campbell – 47
3rd: Shirley Hale, Norma Kauk, Johanna Rowe – 48

5th FLIGHT:
1st: Lindsey Kobzick, Vanessa Skouris, Tab Kidder – 50
2nd: Melanie Charbonneau, Gen Verreault, Spare – 50
3rd: Cheryl Tremblay, Kathy Culhane, Linda Sillanpaa – 51

6th FLIGHT:
1st: Melanie Pilon, Rebbeca Weatherall, Spare – 53
2nd: Sue Switzer, Anya Switzer, Mary Lynn McKenna – 53
3rd: Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver, Jennifer McLaughlin – 53

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
Longest Putt Hole #1 (AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks): Gen Verreault
Longest Putt Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford – $15.00 Cash Prize): Gen Verreault
Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 (North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza): Sue Lord
Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) (Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize): Toni Rutland
Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 (Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – ): Debbie Tavella
Longest Putt Hole #4 (Canadian Tire $25 Gift Certificate): Donna Korytko
Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): Alexis Alexopoulos
Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) (Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize): Rachael Korytko-Amos (Birdie)
Closest to the Pin # 7 (1st shot) (Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash): Linda Guindon
Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 (Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate): Isabel Chicoine
Longest Putt Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash): Vanessa Skouris
Longest Putt Hole # 9 (3rd shot) (Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash): Chrissy McRae – Jody Simon (Birdie)

Draw (Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate): Louise Moran
Draw (Wesdome – $25 Tim’s Gift Card): Nicole Chapman
Draw (Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher): Jan Gagnon

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $818.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $863.50!! -$818.50 + $45.00)

15 Foot Putt – $183.00 Total ($138.00 + $45.00) – names drawn will putt this coming week, July 6th – Ida Vernier, Melanie Pilon, Lynne Zuliani (names drawn by Hayli)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

 

