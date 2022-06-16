Seedlings for Support – Rejuvenation of Queen’s Park

Through the generosity of Dr. Charles Shamess and family, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation Seedlings for Support Campaign concluded on Monday, June 6th, 2022 with an event that brought together all of our local schools.

Dr. Shamess first contacted the foundation stating that he would like to support the campaign if we could find a home for the trees if he made a donation. Working with Alex Patterson, Director of Community Services and Tourism we found a home for the trees and were able to host an event that brought students of all ages from all of our five schools together to plant trees to rejuvenate Queen’s Park.

Thank you to all of the schools for participating.