Register now for the LDHCF Nine & Dine Golf Tournament

Registration has started!

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is hosting a Nine & Dine Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 25th at 1:00 pm. The tournament is limited to 80 players so register early at the Michipicoten Golf Course pro shop to avoid disappointment. The cost is $80/person and includes green fee, dinner, hole prizes and draw ticket. Carts are extra and on a first-come basis. Dinner will be between 5 & 6 pm, rain or shine.

All profits go to support the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Come out and join an afternoon of fun while supporting our local hospital.

For additional information please call the Foundation’s office at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147.