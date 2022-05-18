Between the Covers – May 18

New Books on the 7-Deay Shelf this week are; “Young Mungo” by Douglas Stewart, “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, “The Younger Wife” by Sally Hepworth and “Unrest” by local author Emma Côté.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Keep Her Safe” by K.A. Tucker. From the book jacket:

Noah Marshall has known a privileged and comfortable life thanks to his mother, the highly decorated chief of the Austin Police Department. But all that changes the night she reveals a skeleton that’s been rattling in her closet for years, and succumbs to the guilt of destroying an innocent family’s life. Reeling with grief, Noah is forced to carry the burden of this shocking secret.

Gracie Richards wasn’t born in a trailer park, but after fourteen years of learning how to survive in The Hollow, it’s all she knows anymore. At least here people don’t care that her dad was a corrupt Austin cop, murdered in a drug deal gone wrong. Here, she and her mother are just another family struggling to survive…until a man who clearly doesn’t belong shows up on her doorstep.

Despite their differences, Noah and Gracie are searching for answers to the same questions, and together, they set out to uncover the truth about the Austin Police Department’s dark and messy past. But the scandal that emerges is bigger than they bargained for, and goes far higher up than they ever imagined.

Join Indi on Facebook Live Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the Afterschool Program. We have some craft and clay bags available for pick up at the library. The fun starts at 4:15 so check it out!

Ontario Park Passes are available for patron use at the Wawa Public Library. To checkout Park Passes, you must have a valid library card. Lending time is for one week! For more information please contact the circulation desk at (705)-856-2244 ext 290 or stop by the library.