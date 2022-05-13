Morning News – May 13

May 13, 2025 at 07:56
Weather: Significant Rainfall Expected
- Today – Showers at times heavy ending late this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 10.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|261,277
|260,829
|448
|Confirmed Cases
|8,280
|8,263
|17
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,076
|6,059
|17
|Active cases
|209
|215
|-6
|Resolved
|8,071
|8,048
|23
|*Deceased
|54
|54
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|33
|33
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|834
|832
|2
|Elliot Lake & Area
|439
|437
|2
|North Algoma
|290
|290
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,717
|6,704
|13
Forest Fire Update:
There were three new wildland fires, with sixteen fires now in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:
- Wawa 1: OUT – 0.1 hectare, west of Regan (east of Mobert)
- Chapleau 2: 60 hectare fire, 2.5 kilometres south of Hwy 101 and 6 kilometres west of Foleyet. It is not under control
- SSM 5: 50 (was 40) hectare fire located along the beach in the Garden River First Nation on the west side of Ojibway Park. Under control.
News Tidbits:
- Happy Friday the 13th!
- Last night Superior East OPP were busy in Chapleau. With the assistance of the North East Region ERT and Canine Unit, have located Gregory Boucher. He was wanted for several violent offences and escaping police custody. Police notified residents via Twitter and Facebook, stating that Boucher was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants, purple shoes and handcuffs.
- The rainfall has created problems. Locally there has been damage to the Michipicoten River Road, washing away some of the shoulder. Wawa Lake is at its high water levels, and all falls are roaring. Sand River, Montreal River and Chippewa River are also at high water levels and are worth photographing. Do exercise caution as you walk near the waters. At Montreal River Harbour last night, a mudslide closed the westbound lane and shoulder for two hours while it was cleaned up. Repairs continue in the Alona Bay area – watch for lane closures.
- Pope Francis is expected to visit Canada this summer, from July 24th to 30th. He will make stops in Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit. CBC News is reporting that Planning is underway for the Pope to visit the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage grounds, a designated national historic site located about 75 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, and possibly Ermineskin Cree Nation, about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.
- Sault Search and Rescue will be fundraising today, Friday the 13th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m., shoppers can donate at Canadian Tire, the Metro in Churchill Plaza, or the Tim Hortons on Trunk and Boundary. Although this is in the Soo, if you are shopping there this weekend, you may wish to throw a little in their pot. Sault Search & Rescue has been a big part of the Wawa Salmon Derby since its inception 40 years ago,
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – May 13 - May 13, 2022
- Additional Rain & Thunderstorms today - May 13, 2022
- American White Pelicans visit the Mission - May 12, 2022