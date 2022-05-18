Breaking News

Morning News – May 18

May 18, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 14. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Low 6.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 261,900 261,740 160
Confirmed Cases 8,368 8,355 13
Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,164 6,151 13
Active cases 157 162 -5
Resolved 8,211 8,193 18
*Deceased 54 54 0
Deceased in 2022 33 33 0
Central & East Algoma 848 845 3
Elliot Lake & Area 449 448 1
North Algoma 292 292 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,779 6,770 9

Forest Fire Update:

There are thirteen active fires in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:

  • Chapleau 2: 60 hectare fire, 2.5 kilometres south of Hwy 101 and 6 kilometres west of Foleyet and is under control.
  • Chapleau 3 is a 15 hectare fire located approximately 15 kilometres south of Biscotasi Lake and is being held.

