Morning News – May 18

May 18, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 14. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Low 6.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|261,900
|261,740
|160
|Confirmed Cases
|8,368
|8,355
|13
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,164
|6,151
|13
|Active cases
|157
|162
|-5
|Resolved
|8,211
|8,193
|18
|*Deceased
|54
|54
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|33
|33
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|848
|845
|3
|Elliot Lake & Area
|449
|448
|1
|North Algoma
|292
|292
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,779
|6,770
|9
Forest Fire Update:
There are thirteen active fires in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:
- Chapleau 2: 60 hectare fire, 2.5 kilometres south of Hwy 101 and 6 kilometres west of Foleyet and is under control.
- Chapleau 3 is a 15 hectare fire located approximately 15 kilometres south of Biscotasi Lake and is being held.
