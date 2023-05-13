May 13, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 3.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- Timmins District #1 is now 1.2ha, and under control. The fire is located along the eastern shore of Low Lake, and west of Highway 144.
- Areas located south of North Bay and the North Shore of Lake Huron are showing a moderate to high hazard in the Northeast Region. Areas to the north are showing a low to high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Goose Nest Market today from 11-2
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – May 13 - May 13, 2023
- Spring is here – Wawa Lake Ice is gone! - May 12, 2023
- MATHIEU, Béatrice (née Fréchette) – Memorial Mass - May 12, 2023