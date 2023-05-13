Breaking News

Morning News – May 13

May 13, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 3.

 

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • Timmins District #1 is now 1.2ha, and under control. The fire is located along the eastern shore of Low Lake, and west of Highway 144.
  • Areas located south of North Bay and the North Shore of Lake Huron are showing a moderate to high hazard in the Northeast Region. Areas to the north are showing a low to high hazard.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the Goose Nest Market today from 11-2

