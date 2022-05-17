Morning News – May 17

May 17, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 13. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low zero.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|261,740
|261,419
|321
|Confirmed Cases
|8,355
|8,305
|50
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,151
|6,101
|50
|Active cases
|162
|184
|-22
|Resolved
|8,193
|8,121
|72
|*Deceased
|54
|54
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|33
|33
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|845
|838
|7
|Elliot Lake & Area
|448
|441
|7
|North Algoma
|292
|291
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,770
|6,735
|35
Forest Fire Update:
There are sixteen fires now in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:
- Wawa 2: 0.1 hectare fire located 0.3 kilometres west of White River, out
- Chapleau 2: 60 hectare fire, 2.5 kilometres south of Hwy 101 and 6 kilometres west of Foleyet and is under control.
- Chapleau 3 is a 15 hectare fire located approximately 15 kilometres south of Biscotasi Lake and is being held.
Fires of Note:
- Timmins 1 was confirmed Tuesday afternoon two kilometres southeast of Morin Village and half a kilometre north of Barager’s Lake. Aerial fire suppression aircraft worked on this fire again this evening. Earlier today, with less smoke in the area, this fire was remapped and its perimeter was updated to 1467 hectares. Hwy 560 remains closed by Ontario Provincial Police at the junction of Hwy 144, and at Elk Lake. For more road closure updates, please consult Ontario 511. This fire remains not under control. The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry’s Timmins District has recommended the evacuation of Shining Tree residents. Conservation Officers & Ontario Provincial Police assisted with the precautionary evacuation Saturday afternoon.
- Sudbury 4 was confirmed Tuesday afternoon. It is a 212 hectare fire located three kilometres east of Estaire and one kilometre south of Nepewassi Lake road. Waterbombers, Twin Otters and belly-tanking helicopters were on the scene Tuesday and Wednesday. Seven FireRanger crews continue to work to suppress this fire which is not yet under control.
- Sudbury 7 was confirmed Tuesday afternoon. It is a 221 hectare fire located 600 metres north of Ashigami road and 0.3 kilometres west of Ashigami Lake Road East. Waterbombers, Twin Otters and belly-tanking helicopters were on the scene Tuesday and Wednesday. Five FireRanger crews continue to work to suppress this fire which is not yet under control.
- Timmins 2 was confirmed Tuesday afternoon. It is a 57.5 hectare fire located near Duchabani Creek, 1.5 kilometres northwest of Cullen Lake. It is under control.
- Kirkland Lake 2 is not yet under control at 44 hectares and was confirmed Friday west of Twitchgrass Lake.
- Sudbury 11 was confirmed on Friday. It is a 88 hectare fire located two kilometres northeast of Mink Lake. It is not under control.
News Tidbits:
- Mine Mill Univorm Local 598 in Sudbury is notifying around 900 members that some of them might have been exposed to cytotoxins (chemotherapy medications) — while caring for clients who were undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
- On May 15th, the first tornado of the season has been confirmed near Casselman, ON, ESE of Ottawa
- David Milgaard has died, he was wrongfully convicted for the 1969 rape and murder of nursing student Gail Miller. He was released and compensated after spending 23 years in prison. At the time of his death, he was a community support worker, and a public speaker who advocated for the wrongfully convicted and for all prisoners’ rights.
