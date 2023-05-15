Morning News – May 15

May 15, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Hazy this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then a few showers beginning overnight. Hazy early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming northeast 30 gusting to 50 before morning. Low plus 5.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- Timmins District #1 is now 1.2ha, and under control. The fire is located along the eastern shore of Low Lake, and west of Highway 144.
- Areas located south of North Bay and the North Shore of Lake Huron are showing a moderate to high hazard in the Northeast Region. Areas to the north are showing a low to high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- This year, the week of May 14 to May 20, 2023, has been designated as “Police Week” in Ontario. Since 1970, Police Week has been observed in May to coincide with the Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is recognized internationally on May 15.
- Applications for the 2023-24 EnAbling Change Program funding are open now through to June 29 and will focus on projects that create equitable opportunities in the labour market, drive a culture of respect and dignity for people with disabilities, and support awareness and regulatory compliance of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). The EnAbling Change Program started in 1999 and has supported more than 100 projects across Ontario.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner at 9:30 a.m. in Mississauga
- Todd Smith, Minister of Energy in Whitby at 2:30 p.m.
