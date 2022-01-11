SE OPP – White River Resident Charged after Domestic Dispute

On January 6, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were responded to the report of a domestic dispute on Winnipeg Street in White River.

On January 7, 2022, police located and arrested the suspect. As a result, a 22-year-old person, from White River, was charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in February in Wawa.