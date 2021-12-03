SCOTT, George M.

June 9, 1941 – December 2, 2021

George passed away peacefully at home after a struggle with cancer. Predeceased by his parents Hank & Barbara Scott of Wawa, ON and his only sibling Bill, as well as his sister-in-law Jeanne and brothers-in-law David, George and Richard Renault.

George is survived by the love of his life and best friend, wife of 53 years, Shirley (Renault) Scott, his loving sons Michael (Bobbi) of Hay River, NWT and Jeremy of Kirkland Lake, ON, his much loved grandchildren Carson & Lotus, his sisters-in-law Eva Scott and Shannon Renault, brother-in-law Stephen Renault, and his nephews Mark Phillips (Mairi), Ian Scott (Deanna), Peter Scott, and Andrew Scott (Julie) and their families. He will be missed too by many good friends.

George was born in Toronto but moved to Wawa in Northern Ontario at the age of 9 where he attended Sir James Dunn Public School and Michipicoten High School. He loved the North and became a Commercial Bush Pilot, operating out of White River and Wawa. After a very short, whirlwind romance, George & Shirley married in the spring of 1968 and in 1969 moved to Kirkland Lake where he was accepted as a student at Northern College and she as a teacher at KLCVI. George went on to work at Northern College until his retirement in 2000. The plan was to stay in KL for 3 years but 2 jobs, 2 sons and a wonderful community kept them here so much longer.

It would be hard to find a kinder, gentler, more loving husband, father, and friend. George spoiled Shirley by taking over the cooking and much of the housework for the past 30 years, to the envy of her friends. He supported her, always quietly in the background, in so many of her activities. He was community-minded, donating his lock business services to many organizations and volunteering at the Legion, the Holy Name Hymn Sings, the Salvation Army Kettles, the Cancer Society, OSSTF and the Retired Teachers of Ontario, to name a few. And oh, how he loved to dance! We will miss the dry wit that was evident right until the end.

Cremation has taken place. The family plans to hold a celebration of life at the house during the Christmas holidays when all the family will be together.

If desired, donations may be made to Teck Centennial Library, attention Largeprint Adult Fiction.

“If there is any kindness or good thing I can do for my fellow being, let me do it now. For I shall pass this way but once.”

~ W.C. Gannett

The French Family Funeral Home requires that all patrons must provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and identification prior to entering our establishment. Condolences can be made online at www.TimiskamingFC.com

Arrangements entrusted to French Family Funeral Home Limited & Cremation Centre, Kirkland Lake, ON.