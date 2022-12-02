Dec 2, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Local blowing snow early this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill -16 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 this evening then southwest 40 gusting to 70 before morning. Low -2. Wind chill -8 this evening.
Highway Closures:
- Hwy 101 is reduced to one lane in the Foleyet area (Birch Lake) due to a disabled tractor-trailer
- Hwy 556 Ranger Lake Rd is closed in the Searchmont area due to a Jackknife Tractor Trailer.
News Tidbits:
- Collège Boréal has received almost $360,000 to conduct a study to determine if tiny homes are a feasible option in northern Ontario. This study will research as well as plan and design a tiny home.
-
The Shingwauk Residential School Site Search Team has begun the ground search at Algoma University and the former Shingwauk Residential School. The Search Team is holding a “come and go” on December 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig, 1491 Queen St. E. (across from Algoma U.). If you have any site search questions, you are invited to attend. There will be light snacks, a feather-wrapping workshop with Lucia O’Connor, and entertainment with magician Ryan McFarling.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, to make an announcement in Clarington at 10:30 this morning
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – December 2 - December 2, 2022
- Strong Winds Expected (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island) - December 2, 2022
- Area Road Conditions – December 1 - December 2, 2022