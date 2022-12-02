Morning News – December 2

The Shingwauk Residential School Site Search Team has begun the ground search at Algoma University and the former Shingwauk Residential School. The Search Team is holding a “come and go” on December 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig, 1491 Queen St. E. (across from Algoma U.). If you have any site search questions, you are invited to attend. There will be light snacks, a feather-wrapping workshop with Lucia O’Connor, and entertainment with magician Ryan McFarling.