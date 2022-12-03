Morning News – December 3

Dec 3, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming north 20 this morning. Temperature falling to -9 this afternoon. Wind chill near -17. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. A few flurries beginning early this evening. Risk of snow squalls. Local amount 5 cm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Temperature rising to -4 by morning. Wind chill -17 this evening and -6 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Site preparation is now underway for Canada’s first grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR) at Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) Darlington nuclear site. In March of 2022, Niagara-based E.S. Fox was awarded the contract to deliver early site preparation work, including water supply, electrical power, information technology and road services, paving the way for the SMR to be constructed by 2028.
