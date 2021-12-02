SE OPP White River – Charge person after domestic dispute

On December 2, 2021, at approximately 12:44 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Winnipeg Street in White River.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old person, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Two Counts),

Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC (Two Counts), and

Failure to comply with release order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.