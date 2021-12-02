SE OPP White River – Charge person after domestic dispute

On December 2, 2021, at approximately 12:44 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Winnipeg Street in White River.
As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old person, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Two Counts),
- Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC (Two Counts), and
- Failure to comply with release order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.
The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.
