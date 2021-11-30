Morning News – November 30

Weather:

Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1 with temperature falling to minus 4 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 353 (up 23) active cases, and 16 (up 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

SE OPP has used social media to warn residents to protect their property after a rise in break and enters at local seasonal residences. The Superior East OPP Detachment serves the communities of Wawa, White River, Hornepayne and Chapleau.

Announcements