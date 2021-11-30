Nov 30, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1 with temperature falling to minus 4 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 16 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There are 353 (up 23) active cases, and 16 (up 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.
News Tidbits:
- SE OPP has used social media to warn residents to protect their property after a rise in break and enters at local seasonal residences. The Superior East OPP Detachment serves the communities of Wawa, White River, Hornepayne and Chapleau.
Announcements
- Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will be joined by Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga, to make an announcement at 8:50 a.m. in Waterloo. at 11:05 a.m. he will make an announcement in Tillsonburg.
- Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, will be joined by Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas, Phil Verster, President and CEO of Metrolinx, and Dominic Pasqualino, President Unifor Local 1075 to make an announcement about jobs and transit in Thunder Bay at 11:00 a.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – November 30 - November 30, 2021
- Area Road Conditions – Nov. 30 at 06:16 - November 30, 2021
- APH– Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 in SSM & Area - November 30, 2021