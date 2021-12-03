Morning News – December 3

The eastbound lane and shoulder is closed at Red Rock Lake (Lake Superior Provincial Park) because of a collision. – Cleared at 12:40 this afternoon.



Weather:

Sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Snow beginning early this evening and ending before morning then 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to minus 4 by morning. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 371 (up 10) active cases, and 11 (up 2) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

Terrace Bay issued a Water Outage/Boil Water Advisory as of Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Noon due to a loss of pressure in the water distribution system: A Boil Water Advisory will be in effect until further notice.

The province is now offering a new, free social gaming licence that will allow legions and other local community groups to host small stakes games like bridge, euchre and bingo. Legions and other community groups can apply for the social gaming licence through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s online portal as of December 1.

Announcements

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. in Markham.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, to make an announcement at 11:00 a.m. in Ottawa.

