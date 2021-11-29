Morning News – November 29

Nov 29, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 3 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow late this evening and overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There are 330 (up 72) active cases, and 15 (up 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.
