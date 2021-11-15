LESNIK, Julianna

Passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, LTC on Saturday November 13, 2021 at the age of 85 years. She is finally at peace after a nine-year battle. Beloved wife of the late Vladimir Lesnik. Loving mother of Julie (Bert), Marianne (Dave), Elizabeth (Peter), Rose (Jeff) and Edward. Proud grandmother of Syndi, David, Tamara, Michael and James and great grandmother of Ryan. Julianna was a very kind, loving and thoughtful lady.

At her request, there will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre, LTC would be greatly appreciated by her family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd.,Wawa.