Morning News – October 30

Oct 30, 2021 at 08:30

 A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 11. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 1.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 42 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

The Boil Water Advisory in Chapleau was lifted yesterday, October 29th, 2021.

 

