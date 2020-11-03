ROBERTSON, Larry Clifton

Passed away at Parkview Meadows/Gardenview LTC, Townsend on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 in his 84th year. Predeceased by his partner Carol Pennings (December 2019). Dear brother and brother-in-law of Gerald and Betty, Terry and Ada, and Terry. Predeceased by his parents George and Dorothy, brother Clarence and his wife Ellen, Grant and sister Isabel Havens and her husband Fred. Larry will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews and extended family.

A special thank you to the staff at Parkview Gardens/Gardenview LTC for their compassionate care they gave Larry.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover.

For those wishing, donations to Port Dover Royal Canadian Legion #158 would be greatly appreciated.