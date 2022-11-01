GATZ, Freda Ann

The family regrets to announce the passing of Freda on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Beloved wife of the late Frederick “Fred” Gatz. Adored mother of Jennifer, Jeremy and his wife Pyerr, and Jonathan and his late partner Janet Ramsay. Freda will be sadly missed by the family pet Tigger. She was predeceased by her mother and father and her two sisters, Barbara and her late husband Ron and Beryl and her late husband William “Bill”.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their care and compassion during Freda’s stay.

The family of Freda would love for you to honour their mother by picking up and reading a book, which was her favourite past time.

At Freda’s request cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Lady Dunn Health Center Foundation or to First United Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.