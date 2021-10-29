Morning News – October 29

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low plus 4.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 36 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:



This year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign was a huge success. $3,697 was donated to the North Algoma Literacy Coalition!

Demitri Fortomaris of the GTA has been sentenced for being an accessory to the May 2019 murder of 32-year-old Devin Collin near Wawa. He has been sentenced to two years – less one day – of house arrest and time served.

Beer Lovers! Lake of the Woods Brewing Company is aging it’s third beer, a Belgian Tripel, 20 feet deep in Lake of the Woods near Kenora, Ontario. It will age over winter, and be retrieved next spring and put up for sale. Lagers are traditionally cold fermented – but this is an ale.

Announcements:

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Goldie Ghamari, MPP for Carleton, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. in Ottawa.

The Honourable Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, to make an announcement in Hamilton at 2 p.m.

Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, will be joined by Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare to make an announcement regarding mental health and addictions supports at 2:30 p.m.