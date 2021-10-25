Morning News – October 25

Weather

Cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 24 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

Applications for the Wawa Christmas Hampers are available for pickup at Municipal Offices, and need to be returned in the dropbox there no later than November 26 th, 2021.

Riverview Public School in Sault Ste. Marie is going to virtual learning for 10 days. There are six cases at that school at this time.

Announcements:

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant, to make an announcement about legislation to support workers in Ontario at 9:15 a.m.

Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, will be joined by Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, to make an announcement at 10 a.m.