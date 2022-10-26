Morning News – October 26

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Showers ending near noon then cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. Temperature falling to +2 this afternoon. UVindex 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low -5.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Sudbury powerlifter Josee Seguin who will be representing Canada at the Special Olympics World Games in 2023.
Don’t Forget:
- Northern Lights Ford is holding their annual “Together Let’s Scare Hunger”. You still have time to bring your non-perishable food items to Northern Lights Ford to help support those in need who use the Wawa Community Food Bank. Drop off your donation before October 31st!
