Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Showers beginning early this morning. Fog patches this afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light near noon. Temperature falling to 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Carlo Vernelli of Sault Ste. Marie, who matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Sept. 23 draw.
Don’t Forget:
- Northern Lights Ford is holding their annual “Together Let’s Scare Hunger”. You still have time to bring your non-perishable food items to Northern Lights Ford to help support those in need who use the Wawa Community Food Bank. Drop off your donation before October 31st!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – October 25 - October 25, 2022
- A Mix of old and new for Wawa Council - October 24, 2022
- Valdy Shows Cancelled - October 24, 2022