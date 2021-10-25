In Memory – HAIDARENKO, Anna

In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Baba) who passed away October 25, 2005.

We hold you close within our hearts

And there you shall remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives

Until we meet again.

Love: Lynn and Tina

Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra

Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew

Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek