In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Baba) who passed away October 25, 2005.
We hold you close within our hearts
And there you shall remain,
To walk with us throughout our lives
Until we meet again.
Love: Lynn and Tina
Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra
Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew
Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek
Latest posts by Family (see all)
- In Memory – HAIDARENKO, Anna - October 25, 2021
- MILLER, Charles “Chuck” - October 22, 2021
- LOKSTET (nee Proulx), Rosemarie “Rosie” - October 20, 2021