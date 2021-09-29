ROY, Fernand Ena Joseph

December 16, 1937 – September 26, 2021

On September 26th, 2021 at Guelph General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and wife of 63 years by his side, Fernand Ena Joseph Roy was welcomed into the arms of his beloved Saviour Jesus Christ.

Fernand will be greatly missed by his loving wife Madeleine (Lachapelle) and their children: Michel Roy, Normand Roy (Deborah), Chantal Roy-Martini (John). Loving grand-papa of Bryan, Justin, Shannon, Justin, Jasmine (Andrew), Giancarlo, Patrick and great grandfather to Kayden and Thomas.

Fernand will sadly be missed by his brother Oscar (Cécile). He was predeceased by his parents Napoleon and Florida Roy, and brothers Paul-Émile (Diane), Alphonse (Huguette), Robert (Berthe), André (Monique), and Léo. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews whose hearts he has touched.

Fernand lived in Wawa for over 35 years where he worked at Algoma Ore. Fernand and his wife retired to Guelph where he spent the remainder of his life. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He will be dearly remembered in the hearts of his family, relatives, and friends.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Chartwell Wellington Park and of Guelph General Hospital for the exceptional caring and respectful support given to Fernand in the final months of his life.

A private family service will be held. Interment to follow at Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. Arrangements entrusted to the Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, www.wallcustance.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Guelph General Hospital are appreciated.