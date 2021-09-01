Between the Covers – September 1

Come on in! Masks must be worn covering mouth, nose and chin. Everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the library. Patrons are free to browse the collections without time limits and computer use is available. Social distancing must be respected. Be smart, stay six feet apart.

All returned materials must be placed in the Drop Box for quarantine and sanitization. We ask that if you are not feeling well, to NOT come into the library. For those who can’t wear masks or for whatever reason cannot comply with AHU recommended measures, we are happy to continue curbside pickup.

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager, “Dream Girl” by Laura Lippman, “An Ambush of Widows” by Jeff Abbott and “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.

New Movies on the shelf this week are “The Father” starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, “Land” starring Robin Wright and Demian Bichir, “Born Racer” starring Scott Dixon and “Grey’s Anatomy-The Complete Fifteenth Season” starring Ellen Pompeo.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “The Boat People” by Sharon Sala.

(from book jacket) When a rusty cargo ship carrying Mahindan and five hundred fellow refugees from Sri Lanka’s bloody civil war reaches Vancouver’s shores, the young father thinks he and his six-year-old son can finally start a new life. Instead, the group is thrown into a detention processing center, with government officials and news headlines speculating that among the “boat people” are members of a separatist militant organization responsible for countless suicide attacks—and that these terrorists now pose a threat to Canada’s national security. As the refugees become subject to heavy interrogation, Mahindan begins to fear that a desperate act taken in Sri Lanka to fund their escape may now jeopardize his and his son’s chance for asylum.

Told through the alternating perspectives of Mahindan; his lawyer, Priya, a second-generation Sri Lankan Canadian who reluctantly represents the refugees; and Grace, a third-generation Japanese Canadian adjudicator who must decide Mahindan’s fate as evidence mounts against him, The Boat People is a spellbinding and timely novel that provokes a deeply compassionate lens through which to view the current refugee crisis.

Our TD Summer Reading Club has ended for this year! Thank you to all of the participants. We hope that everyone enjoyed the many activities that the library presented. Thank you to Indiana for doing such a great job this summer! Indi will be back in the fall with the Afterschool Program. Be sure to watch for the startup date. We had many draws to make on Friday to end our TDSR Club. The BINGO winner for the adult prize package is Heather and the winner for the children prize package is Lachlan! Our Candy Jar winners are Lachlan and Munroe! Our French Story Time and Craft Club winner of a Samsung Tablet is Adriana! Our English Story Time and Craft Club winner of a Samsung Tablet is Finn! Congratulations to all! A huge thank you to our Sponsor The Wawa Rotary Club and our Donors Michael C. Allemano, Barrister and Solicitor, Wesdome, Alamos, Anonymous Donor, Evolugen by Brookfield, JJAM FM and Algoma Power. We appreciate your generous donations!

Don’t forget that your library card gives you access to a huge selection of e-books and audiobooks. Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading. With the Libby app you always have a book at your fingertips and it is FREE! Download it today!

Readers can win exciting Libby and Sora apparel by using the #ebookLove hashtag on social media to share what they’ll be reading and how they’re celebrating Read an Ebook Day. Several lucky people will be chosen at random and send promo codes to select whatever Libby or Sora swag they’d like to get from the OverDrive Shop.

Whether you’re borrowing an ebook for the first time this year or you average several a week, we hope you’ll join on us in celebrating Read an Ebook Day on September 18th. The best part is that you don’t even need to leave your couch to participate. Just borrow an ebook or pull up your current read, sit back, and enjoy.

Parents can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by contacting the Wawa Public Library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us [email protected] This wonderful program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected] Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.