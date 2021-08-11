Between the Covers – August 11

Come on in! Masks must be worn covering mouth, nose and chin. Everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the library. Patrons are free to browse the collections without time limits and computer use is available. Social distancing must be respected. Be smart, stay six feet apart!! All returned materials must be placed in the Drop Box for quarantine. We ask that if you are not feeling well, to NOT come into the library. For those who can’t wear masks or for whatever reason cannot comply with AHU recommended measures, we are happy to continue curbside pickup!

All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle items and then place them in a box for a minimum of 72 hours. After 72 hours, the materials are removed, checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution, filed back into the collection and ready to be checked out again!

New books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Unfinished Business” by J.A. Jance, “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand, “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid and “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY SUMMER PROGRAMS: Exciting things continue at the Wawa Public Library throughout the month of August! If you haven’t already, be sure to register your child for the TD Summer Reading Club. Go to wawa.olsn.ca and go to the Clubs page to register. Our Reading BINGO Challenge is on and continues through the month of August. Pick up the BINGO sheet from the library or download from the website under the CLUBS page. There will be one Adult prize and one Child prize.

The Family Photo Scavenger Hunt was a huge success. We had four teams participate and they all had a ton of fun completing the tasks! Congratulations to Team Manttari who won first place, the MacLary Family came in second, The McLaughlin Family came in third and the Crawford family came in fourth.

Of course, we have our online program via Facebook Live with Indiana. There will be Story Time in both French and English as well as Craft Clubs, Drawing Club, Clay Club and STEAM Club. We will have weekly participation draws as well as a year-end prize.

Added to that we are going to have our Candy Jar prize again this summer. All books read by each child will give them a ballot to win the Candy Jar and adds another candy to the jar. The more books read the more candy goes in the jar! The Candy Jar is filling up!

A lot is going on this summer at the Wawa Public Library thanks to our Sponsor ‘The Wawa Rotary Club’ and our Donors Michael C. Allemano, Barrister and Solicitor, Wesdome, Alamos, Anonymous Donor, Evolugen by Brookfield, JJAM FM, and Algoma Power. We appreciate your generous donations!

An Afternoon of Music with Isabella & Doris. It was a bit of a cool day but the rain held off and the music flowed and everyone had a great time! Thank you so much to Isabella and Doris for the wonderful concert and for donating your time and talent to the Wawa Public Library. It was a great way to spend the afternoon! We are looking forward to doing it again soon.

Parents can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by contacting the Wawa Public Library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us [email protected] This wonderful program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]. Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “After the End” by Clare MacKintosh.

(book jacket)

Max and Pip are the strongest couple you know. They’re best friends, lovers—unshakable. But then their son gets sick and the doctors put the question of his survival into their hands. For the first time, Max and Pip can’t agree. They each want a different future for their son.

What if they could have both?

A gripping and propulsive exploration of love, marriage, parenthood, and the road not taken, After the End brings one unforgettable family from unimaginable loss to a surprising, satisfying, and redemptive ending and the life they are fated to find. With the emotional power of Jodi Picoult’s My Sister’s Keeper, Mackintosh helps us to see that sometimes the end is just another beginning.