Between the Covers – May 26

The Library is open for Curbside Pickup only. Patrons are not permitted in the library at this time. Please place your book holds by calling the Circulation Desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290, emailing us at [email protected] or by accessing the Online Catalogue on our website at wawa.olsn.ca.

New books on the 7-Day shelf this week are; “The Bounty” by Janet Evanovich with Steve Hamilton, “Double Jeopardy” by Stuart Woods, “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline and “The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson.

New movies this week are “Sons of Anarchy Season 3”, “Castle the Complete Sixth Season”, “Breach” and “Honest Thief”.

Recently catalogued Audio Books are “Run For Cover” by Michael Ledwidge, “The Russian” by James Patterson, and “American Traitor” by Brad Taylor.

We have a great selection of magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone!

Our Staff Pick of the Week this week is “NYPD Red” by James Patterson.

(from book jacket) It’s the start of Hollywood on Hudson, and New York City is swept up in the glamour. Every night, the red carpet rolls out for movie stars arriving at premieres in limos; the most exclusive restaurants close for private parties for wealthy producers and preeminent directors; and thousands of fans gather with the paparazzi, hoping to catch a glimpse of the most famous and beautiful faces in the world. With this many celebrities in town, special task force NYPD Red is on high alert-and they can’t afford to make a single mistake. Then a world-renowned producer fatally collapses at his power breakfast, and top NYPD Red Detective Zach Jordan is the first one on the scene. Zach works with his beautiful new partner, Detective Kylie MacDonald-who also happens to be his ex-girlfriend-to discover who the murderer might be. But this is only the beginning: the most brutal, public, and horrifyingly spectacular crimes they’ve ever encountered are about to send all of New York into chaos, putting NYPD Red on the ropes. Zach and Kylie know there’s no way of telling what a killer this deranged will do next. With the whole world watching, they have to find a way to stop a psychopath who has scripted his finale down to the last explosive detail.

The Afterschool Program is temporarily suspended due to the current lockdown set in place. When restrictions lift, Indiana will be back with more crafts, clay and stories. Stay Safe!

Stay tuned for Summer Program Fun at the Wawa Public Library! Program announcements coming soon!