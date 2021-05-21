Dubreuilville partners with N1 Strategy for economic development and tourism initiatives

The Corporation of the Township of Dubreuilville is pleased to announce a new partnership with N1 Strategy, a division of N1 Solutions Inc., to guide economic development and tourism initiatives in the community.

Dubreuilville’s goal is to build on their current strategies and advance key initiatives identified as priorities. Dubreuilville is an energetic community, looking to build a strong economic and social future for their citizens. This four-year partnership will position the community to attract investment, grow local businesses and bolster tourism to the region.

“Our town is young and adventurous. We want to have the capability of adapting to a changing world and offer a high quality of life to all citizens and business owners. N1 Strategy will help us to further advance our economic development and community plans. We have confidence in their experienced team to successfully guide our strategies and build lasting partnerships,” says Mayor Beverly Nantel.

The economic and tourism initiatives include supporting infrastructure development, outdoor experiences, business retention and expansion, as well as positive internal and external communications on key economic development projects.

“The N1 Strategy team is excited and proud to partner with the Township of Dubreuilville to build on their current strategies and develop new opportunities,” says Dan Hollingsworth, Principal of N1 Strategy. “We offer solid relationships with many regional stakeholders, that will support our work with Dubreuilville. We are pleased to be working with a progressive and growth-oriented community.”