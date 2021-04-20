Missanabie Cree FN Joins with Three Allies to begin Logistic Planning for Agawa Canyon & Bear Trains

Today, Missanabie Cree First Nation, N1 Strategy Inc., a division of N1 Solutions Inc., and The Machine Shop are announcing the signing of a MOU and a partnership between the three allies.

The announcement of this partnership comes with multiple opportunities and an enhanced plan to incorporate education, tourism, and the authentic Indigenous experience in Northern Ontario.

Missanabie Cree First Nation’s Chief Gauthier brings a wealth of knowledge and a historical perspective to the region to help educate the public on the traditional territory. Late last week, Chief Gauthier signed a MOU to the proposed owners of the Algoma Central Railway (CN). The new partnership will allow us to discuss accommodating the logistics for both trains, the Agawa Canyon Tour Train, and the Bear Train Passenger Train.

The Machine Shop, along with the New Train Station, is the permanent site for the Agawa Canyon Tour Train (ACTT). The new location and surrounding Canal District area will provide a visitor, cultural and entertainment destination within Northern Ontario. Inside the Train Station, there will be dedicated cultural displays, authentic storytelling, and hands-on experiences. The exhibit will provide concierge service to visitors, showcasing all things Sault Ste. Marie, Algoma region and across Northern Ontario.

N1 Strategy has over 30 years of experience in various sectors and is a leader in the tourism industry. They can assist with logistics and operations, onboarding, sales, and marketing for the ACTT. N1 Strategy is prepared to provide the ultimate experience for guests and travelers to the region.

The three partners are coming together for programming, infrastructure and operations, and are very excited to create the ultimate experience in Sault Ste. Marie.