N1 Solutions Contributes $10,000 to Northern Ontario Angels for Northern Ontario entrepreneurial support

N1 Solutions Inc. (N1S) is excited to announce a contribution of $10,000 as a gold sponsor for 2021 with the Northern Ontario Angels (NOA). As an entrepreneurial company, N1S knows the importance of creating economic development opportunities and growing prosperity in Northern Ontario.

“We look forward to working with the team at NOA to provide entrepreneurs and innovative thinkers with the financial support they need to get started. As an entrepreneur myself, our team at N1S appreciates the work of the NOA to assist Northern Ontario entrepreneurs to achieve their goals,” says Brad Gregorini, President of N1 Solutions Inc.

N1S encourages an entrepreneur mindset within its organization. Since its beginnings as a security company, N1S has expanded its business operations. In the past year, created two new divisions, NORPRO Innovation and N1 Strategy, with additional growth on the horizon. The values and vision of N1S align with the NOA. N1S is committed to supporting like-minded people who have the ambition to drive successful entrepreneurial thinking and action.

“Thank you N1S for joining NOA as a Gold Sponsor. We will be co-hosting an event with them in the later part of July as they have some exciting announcements and new service offerings.” says, Dalton MacFarlane, NOA Executive Director.

N1S encourages entrepreneurs in Northern Ontario to connect with NOA to see how they can help businesses achieve success. They have access to support programs, training, and investor networks to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurs across Northern Ontario.