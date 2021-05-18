East Algoma OPP – Break in at Municipal Offices

On May 13, 2021, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter (B&E) that had occurred sometime overnight at the Town of Blind River Municipal Office in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined that between 6:30 p.m. on May 12, 2021 and 7:30 a.m. on May 13, 2021, an unknown person attended 11 Hudson Street, at the rear south area of the municipal offices. The person moved a picnic table located in the area towards a window and proceeded to smash the window on the southeast corner of the building which was the office of the Mayor of Blind River. In doing so, the culprit was able to reach through the window and removed a Dell laptop that was seated on a desk within close proximity to the window.

Any person with information regarding this theft/B&E should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.p3tips.com or download the P3 App where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.