MILLS, Shirley Gene

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our mother Shirley Gene Mills on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Kenneth in 2018. Left to cherish their memories of her are her children Derek (Susan), Shane (Terri) and Jacinda (Robert). She leaves behind her sister Patricia (late John), grandchildren Shaun (Brittany), Cassidy (Monique), Shaelin (Thomas), Jakob, Chayse, Benjamin, great-grandson Declan, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. With them, she shared her love of Lake Superior and the beautiful Wawa area. They learned to love the outdoors and enjoyed her youthful, adventurous spirit. Shirley had close connections with numerous nieces and nephews. Many found her to be a trusted friend and confidant over the years.

Shirley’s passion for the outdoors was evident to all who knew her. Her hiking and paddling friends all helped keep her young in mind, body, and spirit. She was a familiar sight snowshoeing and hiking the local trails with a trusted dog by her side. We will all miss her enthusiastic zest for life.

As per her wishes, Shirley will be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned for a later time.

The family would like to thank Dr. Oberai, the nurses and the staff at Lady Dunn Hospital for the compassionate and kind care they gave to Shirley during her short stay.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.

