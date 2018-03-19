MILLS, Kenneth Lawrence

Mar 19, 2018 @ 15:12

Passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at the age of 90 years. Loved by his wife Shirley for 56 years. Loving father of Derek (Susan), Shane “Spike” and Jacinda. Loved brother of the late Robert (Pauline), late Ralph (late Janet), Aileen (late Kenneth), late Helen (late Akira), late Ian (Berlyne), late John, Newell (Marilyn), Betty, Barbara (late Don) and Mabel (late Harold). Ken enjoyed a rapport with all six of his grandchildren, Shaun, Cass, Shaelin, Jakob, Chayse and Benji, who love to tell stories of their times spent with him.

Many nieces and nephews also have stories to tell. Ken’s father, the late Albert and his mother, the late Catherine moved the family to Michipicoten Harbour in 1932, where Albert had work with Algoma Central Railway. Ken always said growing up there at that time was good. He eventually went to work for the railway and in 1963 was the holder of a hoisting engineer’s certificate. He worked for Abitibi and Domtar forest companies as a heavy equipment operator, while living in Wawa. Ken always associated himself with “the Harbour”, a camp tucked in behind Michipicoten Lighthouse, and his love of Lake Superior. A favourite quote came from Grahame Green, ‘Wind in the Willows’, “Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations made to the Wawa Lion’s Club or Sick Children’s Hospital in Toronto would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa.