The LDHC Foundation Thanks the Royal Canadian Legion

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is grateful to the Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Command Branches and Ladies Auxiliaries Charitable Foundation for their donation of $5,200. These funds have been dedicated to the purchase of capital equipment for the hospital. This donation adds to Branch 429’s long history of supporting health care in the local community. Since 2001 the Royal Canadian Legion has donated over $76 000 to the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Thank you to the Royal Canadian Legion for their strong commitment to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected]

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.