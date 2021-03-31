Day 4 Curling ice removal – taking the ice off and starting to clean

After completing half of the ice surface, now we finished off removing the ice with more of the same work I showed you yesterday. After pounding out the houses and hog line we continued work with the tractor. You could tell the ice melted more on this side, as we had more white come out of the ice.
Once we have enough ice out, we bring our floor scrubber down and fill it with hot water to start cleaning the pad. We usually end up doing several rounds of scrubbing before we get all the white off. As the building is still running right now, we are using the machine during the day, then we bring it back and clean it so it’s all ready to clean the rest of the facility at night. We need to do this so we don’t get the white paint all over the rest of the MMCC.
