LDHCF Thanks White River Forest Products

White River Forest Products Ltd. is committed to growing local communities and has generously donated $4,000 to the LDHC Foundation on February 16th, 2021 raising their total donations to $5,000.

Thank you to White River Forest Products Ltd. for supporting health care services at the local area hospital.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact us at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email us at [email protected].

“Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.”