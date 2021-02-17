East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid in flight from Police

On February 15, 2021, shortly after 12:30 a.m., East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a vehicle idling on Park Road in the community of Mississauga First Nation. The driver then proceeded eastbound on Highway 17 towards the Town of Blind River.

Upon entering Blind River, the driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Causley Street. The driver changed its direction of travel numerous times and then continued westbound on Highway 17. The vehicle failed to stop several times for police. A short time later, police located the vehicle stuck in a snowbank on Dean Lake Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores.

As a result of the investigation, Jessy GENEAU-OUELLETTE, 23 years-of-age of No Fixed Address (NFA) was arrested and charged with:

Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC,

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code (two counts), contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC.



The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on February 15, 2021 and was remanded into custody.