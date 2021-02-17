Blind River – Drug Warrant Executed

On February 16, 2021, shortly after 6:15 p.m., members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OP East Algoma Crime Unit, the OPP’s North East Community Street Crime Unit, the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit, the OPP’s North East Canine Unit, the Greater Sudbury Police’s Integrated Crime Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Mountain Glen Street in the Town of Blind River.

A search of the residence led to the seizure of:

Over 35 gram of crack cocaine

Fentanyl patch

Over $1300 in Canadian Currency

Digital weigh scales

Packaging material

Cell phones

A total street value of the drugs seized was $6,292.00.

As a result of the investigation, Tony AMUIRI, 22 years-of-age from Toronto, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Crack Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Fentanyl, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA; and with

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on February 17, 2021 and was remanded into custody.

Christine CLARKE, 35 years-of-age from Blind River, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Crack Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Fentanyl, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA; and with

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on April 1, 2021.