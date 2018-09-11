Four Vehicle Collision sends Elliot Lake Woman to Hospital – UPDATED

Sep 11, 2018 @ 14:33

On September 11, 2018, shortly after 9:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Blind River Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), a member from the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) team, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Blind River Fire Department and the Mississauga First Nation Fire Department responded to a collision near the junction of Highway 17 and Eastman Road east of Mississauga First Nation involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles. Pioneer Construction assisted OPP with traffic control.

Investigation determined two pick-up trucks and a car were stopped in the westbound lane at a construction zone on Highway 17. A moving westbound tractor-trailer then rear-ended with the idle car creating a chain reaction by colliding with the pick-up truck. That pick-up then collided with the pick-up in front of it. The car spun and entered the eastbound lane where it came to rest and the tractor-trailer then entered the eastbound ditch where it came to rest.

The driver of the car was a 54-year-old female from Elliot Lake, Ontario was transported via Algoma Paramedic Services to a local hospital in Sudbury with non-life threatening injuries. The other people involved in the accident did not suffer any injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the male tractor-trailer driver Naser MAHMOODZADEGAN, 63 years of age from Toronto, Ontario was issued a provincial offence notice and charged with: Careless Driving, contrary to section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act.

All vehicles were towed and removed from the scene and the construction zone on Highway 17 is opened to alternating traffic.

Sep 11, 2018 @ 14:03

