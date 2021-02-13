Morning News – February 13th

Weather:

Flurries. Snow squalls over western sections. Local amount 2 to 4 cm except 20 cm over western sections. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight – Flurries. Snow squalls over western sections. Local amount 2 to 4 cm except 10 cm over western sections. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 90,802 193 19 2 174 2 Updated: February 12, 2021, 6:28 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.